$26M medical facility with ASC planned in North Dakota

An unnamed for-profit, private practice healthcare company and real estate developer Enclave are planning a $26 million facility in West Fargo, N.D. The healthcare company remains anonymous as of publication.

The project includes a 90,000-square-foot medical facility, a 30,000-square-foot ophthalmology center, a network of physicians and multiple clinics, InForum reported April 6.

The campus will bring more than 200 "above-average paying" jobs to the area in specialties including ENT, ophthalmology, neurosurgery and spine, and plastics and hand.

Hotel-style accommodations and an on-site pharmacy will be offered, and the facility expects to see around 200 patients per day once operating.

