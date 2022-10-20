Big-budget ASCs: 7 projects costing over $100M this year

From a $177 million ophthalmology ASC in Ohio to an ASC expansion in Illinois, here are seven projects costing over $100 million that Becker's has reported on this year:

1. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health broke ground on a $450 million campus.

2. Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Providence Mission Hospital is building a multispecialty ASC as part of its $712 million expansion.

3. The University of Illinois Chicago cut the ribbon on a $194 million expansion with an ASC.

4. Austin-based University of Texas approved a $145.7 million cancer and surgery center.

5. New York City-based Cohen Children's Medical Center opened a $110 million Pediatric Surgical Operating Complex.

6. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger is developing a $180 million orthopedic center.

7. Cleveland Clinic broke ground on a $177 million expansion with an ophthalmology ASC.