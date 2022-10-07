Northwell Health breaks ground on $450M outpatient campus

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health on Oct. 6 broke ground on a 200,000-square-foot outpatient facility that will be anchored by cancer care, neurosciences and cardiac care.

The $450 million campus will provide care for various cancer types, including breast, gastrointestinal, colorectal, gynecologic oncology, head and neck, neurosurgery and thoracic, the health system said in a news release. It will also house neurosurgery and cardiothoracic surgery programs.

Other Northwell hospitals, including Lenox Hill Hospital and Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital, will continue providing surgery and inpatient care in Manhattan.

Northwell said it provides care to 2 million patients a year, including about 19,000 new cancer patients. About 42 percent of the health system's total new cancer patients live in New York City.

Additional services will include imaging and lab testing, holistic wellness services, and acute and chronic disease management. Northwell providers will use a single EMR for individual patients to facilitate access to medical records across offices for timely decision-making.

The campus is expected to open in late 2025.