New York City-based Cohen Children’s Medical Center has opened its Pediatric Surgical Operating Complex.

The 24,000-square-foot complex cost $110 million, according to an Aug. 9 news release from New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, which owns Cohen Children's.

The Pediatric Surgical Operating Complex specializes in general surgery and cardiothoracic, neurologic and orthopedic procedures. The complex has eight operating rooms.