8 states where ASC activity is heating up

Here are eight states where ASC are being developed that Becker's has reported on since May 19:

1. Ground was broken on a 7,764-square-foot hybrid ASC near HCA Florida's Osceola Hospital campus in Kissimmee, Fla.

2. CARTI opened a 57,000-square-foot surgery center in Little Rock, Ark., June 9.

3. Muhlenberg Ambulatory Surgery Center in Plainfield, N.J. opened at the site of the former Muhlenberg Hospital.

4. Cleveland-based University Hospitals is adding an ASC at its Beachwood, Ohio, location as part of a $236 million expansion project.

5. National Spine & Pain Centers opened Dallas-based National Spine & Ortho in March.

6. The University of Rochester Medicine Center for Orthopaedics and Physical Performance Surgery Center in Henrietta, N.Y. opened.

7. Beacon Health System in South Bend, Ind., and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Elkhart, Ind. opened The Surgery Center of Granger (Ind.).

8. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is building a 34,000-square-foot ASC in Lancaster, Pa.