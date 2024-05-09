What's going on in anesthesia?

Here are five updates in the anesthesia space that anesthesiologists should know:

Leadership moves

Former GE HealthCare executive Jeff Terry joined U.S. Anesthesia Partners as its executive vice president of health system strategy and innovation.

The Texas Medical Association named Beaumont-based anesthesiologist G. Ray Callas, MD, as its 159th president.

Legal battles

Anesthesiologist Ellis Richard Clark, MD, filed a lawsuit against Optum-affiliated Salem (Ore.) Surgery Center, which operates under the name Northbank Surgical Center, for allegedly firing him in retaliation for complaining about unsafe anesthesia practices.

Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., MD, a former anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, has been found guilty on 10 counts of tampering with IV bags and the adulteration of drugs.

Recalls