CARTI opened a 57,000-square-foot surgery center in Little Rock, Ark., June 9.

The facility has six operating rooms, including two that have da Vinci surgical robots, according to a June 11 report by Talk Business & Politics.

The center is CARTI's first onsite surgery facility. The cancer care provider had previously been offering surgery services through other hospitals.

With the opening, CARTI has more than 900 employees across 18 locations in Arkansas, the report said.