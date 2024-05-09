Michigan physician, practice to pay $2M to settle Medicare fraud allegations

James Aronovitz, DO, and his practice agreed to pay more than $2 million to resolve allegations they charged Medicare and Medicaid programs for services purportedly provided by a physician, but were rendered by physician assistants.

Dr. Aronovitz did not properly supervise these PA services, which were provided in nursing facilities and home health settings, the Justice Department said in a May 8 news release.

Of the $2 million provided by Dr. Aronovitz and Farmington Hills-based Michigan Ear Care, the state of Michigan will receive nearly $66,000 of the settlement