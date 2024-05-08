Why 3 ASCs closed in the last year

ASCs and other small businesses have struggled to stay afloat amid rising practice costs, staffing shortages and reimbursement declines.

Here are three notable ASC closures in the last year:

1. Canfield (Ohio) Surgery Center, run by Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health Ambulatory Ventures and Compass Surgical, will officially close its doors on June 1, with the last procedure scheduled for May 27. According to employees, while business had been picking up, the ASC was projected to lose $2.5 million this year.

2. The Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center will be demolished after closing its doors last fall. The ASC, which was originally owned by a group of physicians, was purchased for $5.75 million in 2018 by Salem Health. The ASC closed its doors in November. Salem Health is demolishing the center because it has "reached the end of its life as a surgery center," spokesperson Lisa Wood told the Salem Reporter.

3. Asheville, N.C.-based GenesisCare Surgical Specialists closed after its private equity-backed management company GenesisCare filed for bankruptcy. The practice's six physicians received letters Aug. 4 notifying them that the practice would be terminated in 180 days. Patients will receive letters from GenesisCare dated Sept. 18 informing them that the practice will close Oct. 20.