Where America's 34 healthcare billionaires went to college

There are 34 billionaires in the U.S. who made their wealth in healthcare ventures, according to Forbes' annual list of the richest people in the world.

Here is where the U.S.' 34 healthcare billionaires went to college:

Note: Net worth totals and wealth rankings are current as of May 8.

73. Thomas Thomas Frist Jr., MD, $26.2 billion, founded Hospital Corp. of America in 1968 after attending Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., and Washington University in St. Louis.

203. Carl Cook, $10.6 billion, became CEO of medical device manufacturer Cook Group after attending Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., and the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

312. Ronda Stryker, $6.9 billion, became a director of medical equipment company Stryker Corp. after attending the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.

334. John Brown, $7.7 billion, ran Stryker Corp. for 32 years after attending Auburn (Ala.) University.

364. Reinhold Schmieding, $7.3 billion, started orthopedic surgical tools company Arthrex in 1981 and still owns more than 90 percent of the company after attending Michigan State University in East Lansing.

469. Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, $5.8 billion, was a practicing physician before inventing the cancer medication Abraxane. He attended the University of British Columbia in Vancouver and the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa.

529. Li Ge, $5.6 billion, co-founded WuXi AppTech, a provider of research and clinical trial services, after attending Columbia University in New York City.

563. Jon Stryker, $5.4 billion, inherited a stake in Stryker Corp. after attending Kalamazzo (Mich.) College and the University of California at Berkeley.

809. Pat Stryker, $3.9 billion, inherited a stake in Stryker Corp. after dropping out of the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

809. Robert Duggan, $3.9 billion, led the 2015 sale of biotech firm Pharmacyclics to AbbVie after dropping out of the University of California Los Angeles and the University of California Santa Barbara.

920. Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD, $3.5 billion, co-founded and remains CEO of drugmaker Regeneron. He attended Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

949. Stewart Rahr, $3.4 billion, expanded and sold his father's pharmaceutical company Kinray after attending New York University in New York City.

991. August Troendle, MD, $3.3 billion, is the president and CEO of clinical research company Medpace. He attended the University of Maryland in College Park.

1062. Wayne Rothbaum, $3.1 billion, founded investment firm Quogue Capital in 2001 and became a successful biotech investor after attending State University of New York at Binghamton and George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

1330. Alice Schwartz, $2.5 billion, launched lab research facilitator Bio-Rad in 1952 after attending the University of California Berkeley.

1545. George Yancopoulos, MD, PhD, $2.1 billion, is the chief scientific officer at biotech firm Regeneron. He attended Columbia University in New York City.

1623. Amy Wyss, $2 billion, worked at her father's medical equipment firm Synthes for years before it sold to Johnson & Johnson after attending Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

1694. John Abele, $1.9 billion, cofounded medical device developer Boston Scientific in 1979 after attending Amherst (Mass.) College.

1694. Keith Dunleavy and family, $1.9 billion, is the founder of cloud-based data analytics company Inovalon. He attended Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. and Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.

1694. James Leininger, MD, $1.9 billion, is the founder of medical device company Kinetic Concepts. He attended Indiana University in Bloomington.

1764. Phillip Frost, MD, $1.8 billion, runs diagnostic-maker Opko Health. He attended the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and Yeshiva U/Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.

1764. Gary Michelson, MD, $1.8 billion, is a retired orthopedic and spine surgeon who holds over 340 U.S. patents. He attended Temple University in Philadelphia and Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia.

1851. Alan Miller and family, $1.7 billion, founded Universal Health Services, a chain of hospitals and health providers, in 1979, after attending the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

1945. Hao Hong, PhD, $1.6 billion, is the chair of pharmaceutical outsourcing company Asymchem Laboratories. He attended the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences in Nanjing

2046. Randal Kirk, $1.5 billion, is chair of private equity firm Third Security and the former CEO of biotech firm Precigen. He attended Radford (Va.) University and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

2046. Timothy Springer, PhD, $1.5 billion, was a founding investor in Moderna and works as a professor of biochemistry at Boston-based Harvard Medical School after attending Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., and the University of California Berkeley.

2046. Jeff Tangney, $1.5 billion, co-founded Doximity after attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Stanford (Calif.) University.

2152. Noubar Afeyan, PhD, $1.4 billion, is the founder and CEO of life sciences innovation firm Flagship Pioneering. He attended McGill University in Montreal and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge.

2152. David Paul, $1.4 billion, founded and is currently the executive chair of spine manufacturer Globus Medical after attending the University of Madras in India and Temple University in Philadelphia.

2410. Robert Langer, $1.2 billion, is a scientist and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge) and a co-founder of Moderna. He attended Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge.

2545. Joe Kiani, $1.1 billion, runs medical technology firm Masimo Corp. He attended San Diego State University.

2545. Forrest Preston, $1.1 billion, founded Life Care Centers of America in 1970 to house and care for the elderly after attending Oregon State University in Corvallis and Walla Walla College in College Place, Wash.

2692. John Oyler, $1 billion, is the CEO and cofounder of biotech outfit BeiGene. He attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge and Stanford (Calif.) University.

2692. Roy Vagelos, MD, $1 billion, served as chairman and CEO of Merck & Co. from 1984 to 1994 after attending the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and Columbia University in New York City.