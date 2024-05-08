3 cardiologist lawsuits in 1 month 

Here are three lawsuits or court cases involving cardiologist that Becker's has reported on in the last month:

1. Cardiologist Keesag Baron, MD is suing St. Louis-based CoxHealth, alleging the system wrongfully terminated his privileges and reported that he was a threat to the public. Dr. Baron is suing both CoxHealth the health system and the CoxHealth Ferrell Duncan Clinic for defamation; for terminating his privileges, alleging it was done so to force his patients to return to CoxHealth; and for violating antitrust law.

2. New Jersey cardiologist John Strobeck, MD, has had his medical license revoked by the state after being accused of groping six women during medical exams. The case took nearly a decade to resolve. Dr. Strobeck's license was first suspended in 2015, with the alleged incidents taking place between 2008 and 2014. In January 2024, he agreed to surrender his license permanently.

3.Fazal Panezai, MD, a cardiologist in Morganville, N.J., pleaded guilty to participating in a healthcare fraud scheme that led to more than $1.9 million in insurance reimbursements for false claims. Dr. Panezai owned and operated Matawan-Aberdeen Heart and Medical Center, submitting false claims to at least six insurance companies.