HCA Healthcare vs. Tenet in Q1: 6 financial notes on ASC strategy

Healthcare giants HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare have made their mark on the ASC industry.

Here are three notes on HCA Healthcare's financial performance in the first quarter of 2024:

1. The group ended the quarter with 121 ASCs, down from 126 in the same quarter last year.

2. HCA Healthcare's outpatient revenues made up 36.9% of the group's patient-based earnings in the first quarter, compared to 37.7% in 2023.

3. The group's outpatient centers saw 247,721 same-facility outpatient surgery cases in the first quarter, compared to 253,023 in 2023 — a 2.1% decrease year over year.

Here are three notes on Tenet Healthcare's financial performance in the first quarter of 2024:

1. Tenet's ASC business United Surgical Partners International acquired 45 new centers in the first quarter and added 32 service lines year to date.

2. USPI's same-facility net patient services revenue jumped 6.4% to $1.8 billion while same-facility surgical cases dropped 0.4% over the same period last year.

3. USPI's first quarter revenue increased 9.9% to $995 million.