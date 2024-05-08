Florida man sentenced, to pay $97M healthcare fraud scheme 

A man in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release and must pay $97 million for his role in a healthcare fraud and kickback scheme.

Daniel Hurt also must forfeit more than $30 million and the proceeds from the sale of a yacht, the Justice Department said in a May 7 news release.

In 2022, he pleaded guilty for acquiring thousands of Medicare beneficiaries' cancer genomic testing samples, causing the samples to be sent to Ellwood City (Pa.) Medical Center and using the hospital as the billing entity for Medicare purposes. The center was reimbursed more than $25 million for the fraudulent testing.

In a separate scheme, he admitted to submitting at least $53.3 million in fraudulent cancer genomic testing to Medicaid and received at least $26.9 million in reimbursements in New Jersey between January 2019 and October 2021. Additionally, he was involved in a $4.2 million scheme to defraud Tricare and the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs through altered prescriptions.