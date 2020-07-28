8 ASCs opened during the pandemic

Here are eight ASCs that have opened in the U.S. since the pandemic began in February.

Arizona-based Total Vascular Care Centers opened an ASC and physician office in Peoria, Ariz.

The Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Surgery opened a new surgery center in July with the first cases planned in August.

New York-based Hospital for Special Surgery opened an ASC in West Palm Beach, Fla., in July.

Holston Medical Group in Kingsport, Tenn., opened the MeadowView Surgery Center and performed the first cases there in June.

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has a new ASC in Brandon, Fla.

SurgCenter Development partnered with 13 physicians to open the Northern Michigan Surgical Suites in Boyne City.

The Dallas Procedure Center opened as a multispecialty ASC that will offer spine procedures, cardiac therapy, pain management, orthopedics and ENT.

Greeley (Colo.) Endoscopy Center opened with three procedure rooms and is managed by Surgical Care Affiliates.

More articles on surgery centers:

California medical office building with ASC sells for $43.3M

ASC developer has several projects in the works: 3 updates

Ohio ASC surgeon uses rare robot in 5 knee patients — 4 details





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.