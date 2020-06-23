Tennessee medical group completes 1st cases at ASC

Kingsport, Tenn.-based Holston Medical Group recently received a license to open the MeadowView Surgery Center, local NBC affiliate News 5 reports.

What you should know:

1. Local clinicians performed the first cases in their surgery center soon after receiving the license.

2. The surgery center has three operating rooms.

3. The medical group has been developing the surgery center since late 2018.

