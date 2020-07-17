Orthopedic, spine surgeons partner on Las Vegas ASC — 4 quick facts

Smithfield Surgical Partners has another de novo development, this time in Las Vegas, the ASC management and development company's CFO told Becker's ASC Review.

Four quick facts:

1. The Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Surgery occupies 13,000 square feet.

2. It was developed in partnership with orthopedic and spine surgeons.

3. Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Surgery opened in July and will begin doing cases in August.

4. This is the sixth ASC in Smithfield's portfolio. Five are in Michigan.

