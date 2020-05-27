HCA surgery center opens in Florida — 3 things to know

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has a new ASC in Brandon, Fla.

Three things to know:

1. SiteCrafters of Florida recently completed sitework on the 14,000-square-foot Brandon Surgery Center.

2. The HCA-affiliated, Medicare-certified ASC is equipped with eight operating rooms.

3. Brandon Surgery Center's clinical team will offer general surgery and orthopedic services. Nurses at the center are certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

