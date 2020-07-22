Arizona vascular group opens ASC, physician office — 4 details

Total Vascular Care Centers opened an ASC and physician office in Peoria, Ariz.

Four quick facts:

1. The hybrid facility occupies 10,175 square feet and offers services including interventional radiology, cardiology and vascular surgery.

2. The facility's physicians provide treatments for patients with peripheral artery disease, acute and chronic venous thrombosis, uterine fibroids and more.

3. Total Vascular Care Centers is led by CEO Richard Neville, MD.

4. Archsol was involved in completing the project, according to Elissa Kelly, the architecture firm's director of business development.

