6 ASCs popping up in certificate-of-need states

Here are six ASCs that have opened or have plans to open in states with certificate-of-need laws for surgery centers:

Alabama

Cullman (Ala.) Regional Medical Center earned approval from the State Health Planning & Development Agency certificate-of-need review board for the construction of a new ASC at Hartselle (Ala.) Health Park.

Hoover, Ala.-based Medplex Outpatient Surgery Center earned approval from the state's certificate-of-need review board to relocate its existing facility and construct an ASC two miles away.

Illinois

Peoria, Ill.-based Springfield Clinic hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its Peoria Surgery Center on Oct. 18.

New Jersey

Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare proposed to build a medical office building with an ASC in Stafford Township, N.J.

Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas is opening an ASC in partnership with United Surgical Partners International and Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance.

Wisconsin

Madison-based Orthopedic and Spine Centers of Wisconsin plans to open a surgery center by November 2024.