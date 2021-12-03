Montana eye care practice to build surgical center

Bozeman, Mont.-based Vance Thompson Vision plans to build a three-story surgical center, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Dec. 2.

Construction of the 38,000-square-foot facility will begin next spring and is expected to end in 2023.

Although the practice opened in Bozeman in 2017, it has been operating out of another outpatient surgery center. Construction of the new building will allow the practice to house its administrative offices, eye clinic and surgical facilities in one location. It will also allow the practice to expand its research capabilities.

Vance Thompson Vision has locations in Bozeman, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Fargo, N.D.; Omaha and South Sioux City, Neb.; Alexandria, Va., and Billings, Mont.