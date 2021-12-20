$6.8M pediatric clinic with ASC opens in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, La.-based Ochsner Medical Complex-The Grove opened a comprehensive pediatric clinic featuring an ASC.

The 18,000-square-foot space includes facilities and equipment for services including gastroenterology, neurology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, orthopedics, otolaryngology and general surgery, the health system said in a Dec. 19 press release.

"This is a modern and medically advanced clinic built as a one-stop shop dedicated to the health and well-being of our children," said Chuck Daigle, CEO of Ochsner Baton Rouge. "Most kids need outpatient services in a clinic or at a same-day surgery center — everything we have here at the Grove."

The clinic saw its first patient on Nov. 11, Ochsner said in the press release.