16 physicians, Alabama health system open ASC in $33.7M facility

East Alabama Health and a group of 16 local physicians have opened an ASC to patients in Auburn, Ala., the health system said Nov. 30. 

The 24,000-square-foot center features four operating rooms and four procedure rooms and will offer orthopedics, ENT, plastic surgery, ophthalmology, gastroenterology and general surgery procedures. 

The ASC is a part of the Auburn Medical Pavilion in the Auburn Research Park. The $33.7 million, 84,000-square-foot building also features a 12-bed emergency department, an in-house pharmacy and a breast health center.

