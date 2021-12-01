16 physicians, Alabama health system open ASC in $33.7M facility

East Alabama Health and a group of 16 local physicians have opened an ASC to patients in Auburn, Ala., the health system said Nov. 30.

The 24,000-square-foot center features four operating rooms and four procedure rooms and will offer orthopedics, ENT, plastic surgery, ophthalmology, gastroenterology and general surgery procedures.

The ASC is a part of the Auburn Medical Pavilion in the Auburn Research Park. The $33.7 million, 84,000-square-foot building also features a 12-bed emergency department, an in-house pharmacy and a breast health center.