UBMD plans $67.25M medical complex with ASC

UBMD Physicians' Group is planning to build a 163,200-square-foot medical building with a surgery center in Amherst, N.Y., The Buffalo News reported Dec. 3.

The $67.25 million complex would comprise providers from several specialties, including UBMD Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, UBMD General Surgery, a primary care office, and a Great Lakes Medical Imaging and UBMD Radiology center.

The ASC would perform robotic-assisted hip and knee replacements, vascular procedures and complex abdominal surgeries.

Twenty-six full-time and 13 part-time jobs are expected to be created by the facility, additions to UBMD's current 136 full-time and nine part-time staff members, according to the report.

Construction is expected to begin in winter 2022 and be completed a year later.