$7M ASC opening on Chicago's West Side

Sinai Chicago is opening an ASC in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood, the health system said in a Dec. 6 news release.

The One Lawndale Community Care & Surgery Center includes a digestive health center and renal dialysis center, according to the release. It will open for patients in January.

The health system built the center using $7 million in CARES Act funds distributed by the city of Chicago. It is part of a larger $200 million, 11-acre development in North Lawndale that will feature a mix of retail businesses.