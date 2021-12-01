Plastic, orthopedic surgeons plan joint venture ASC in Arkansas

A group of orthopedic surgeons and a plastic surgeon are combining to develop a three-story medical office building with a surgery center in Rogers, Ark., NBC affiliate KNWA reported Nov. 30.

The 45,692-square-foot facility is being developed for Fayetteville, Ark.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists, a four-surgeon group, and Northwest Arkansas Center for Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Center, which is run by D. Heath Stacey, MD.

An ASC will be built on the first floor. The practices will share the second floor, and the third floor will have medical offices available for lease.

"This is a vibrant area that is growing quickly with a lot of new construction over the last three years, including office buildings, apartments and mixed-use developments in the last 12 months alone," said Tom Allen, president and principal of Cushman Wakefield Sage Partners, the project's developer. "What sets this building apart is that it is the only new construction solely dedicated to medical use."

The building is expected to open in the next year.