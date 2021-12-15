Physician Partners of America to open multispecialty ASC in Florida

Physician Partners of America plans to open a multispecialty ASC in Florida during the first quarter of next year, the pain management practice said Dec. 14.

The West Palm Beach, Fla.-based facility will treat chronic pain and include orthopedic, spine, gastroenterology and ophthalmology services.

The practice said West Palm Beach has more than 110,000 residents, 18 percent of whom are over the age of 65. It said it aims to improve the quality of life for these patients by reducing the number of medications they take for pain and improving their mobility.

The announcement comes after the practice shared its plans to expand in Florida through 2023.