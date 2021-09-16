Missouri community health center converting grocery store to ASC 

Springfield, Mo.-based Jordan Valley Community Health Center is renovating a former Price Cutter grocery store into an ASC, SBJ Publishing reported Sept. 15.

The ASC will focus on pediatrics and women's health, Jordan Valley Community Health Center Executive Vice President Matthew Stinson, MD, told SBJ. The facility will perform outpatient procedures such as oral surgery, contraception and tubal ligations.

Jordan Valley Community Health Center purchased the 50,500-square-foot building for $2.9 million in February. The center paused construction to use the space as a COVID-19 immunization hub.

As an immunization hub, the space was able to perform 100,000 vaccinations and more than 500 monoclonal antibody infusions through a partnership with CoxHealth and Mercy, two Missouri health systems.