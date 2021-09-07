$19.3M ASC planned by Michigan health system

Bronson Healthcare is planning a $19.3 million freestanding ASC in Kalamazoo, Mich., local station WBCK reported Sept. 7.

The health system aims to shift approximately 5,400 annual orthopedic procedures from Bronson Methodist Hospital, where the number of surgeries has increased 15 percent over the past five years.

The ASC will feature four operating rooms and primarily offer orthopedic and sports medicine procedures.

While the pandemic put the project on hold, Kalamazoo-based Bronson Healthcare plans to break ground on the project in mid-October and open in spring 2023.