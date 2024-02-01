10 new ASCs in January 

Here are 10 new ASCs opened or announced in January :

1. New York City-based NYU Langone Health opened a 260,000-square-foot ambulatory center in Garden City, N.Y.

2. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist broke ground on a $78 million ASC in Winston-Salem, N.C.

3. Plum Creek Surgery Center signed a 10,500-square-foot lease in Munster, Ind., and plans to open a new facility in the fall.

4. The Magnolia (Texas) Surgery Center, a 5,377-square-foot pain ASC, opened.

5. The Portsmouth, N.H., planning board approved a medical office building with an ASC.

6. Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital Medical Center-Liberty Township launched a $20 million expansion project that includes an ASC.

7. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health will open a new surgery center in Lexington, Ky., in April.

8. Lafayette-based Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists is opening the system's first ASC.

9. Bel Air-based The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announced a $260 million growth plan that includes an ASC.

10. Kelsey-Seybold broke ground on a facility with a planned ASC on its Katy, Texas, campus.





