Baptist Health on track to open new ASC in April

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is on track to open a new surgery center in Lexington, Ky., in April, according to a Jan. 5 report from CBS affiliate WKYT.

Baptist Health originally broke ground on the new site, which includes a new hospital, in 2020. About 60% of the location's patients are expected to come from outside the county, according to the report.

The outpatient campus will house an ambulatory care center, a surgery center, a cancer center, an emergency department and a medical office building.

Upon opening, the new facility will have 300 employees, but will expand to 600 down the road.