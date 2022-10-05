$1.7B for the most expensive ASC projects in Q3

Here are the seven most expensive ASC projects in the third quarter of 2022, totaling $1.7 billion:

1. Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Providence Mission Hospital is building a multispecialty ASC as part of a $712 million expansion project.

2. The University of Illinois Chicago cut the ribbon on a $194 million project that features an ASC.

3. The Austin-based University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a $145.7 million cancer and surgery center at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's McAllen Academic Medical Campus.

4. University Medical Center of El Paso is proposing a $345.7 million expansion project that would create a new ASC and increase capacity at its medical center, children's hospital and cancer institute.

5. New York City-based Cohen Children’s Medical Center opened its $110 million Pediatric Surgical Operating Complex.

6. A $100 million project in Lancaster, Pa., will include a three-story medical office building. Lancaster General Health, part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, and developer Hankin Group will develop the medical office building through a partnership.

7. The University of Chicago Medicine is breaking ground on an $86 million Crown Point, Ind., project that will be the system's largest off-site facility. The 130,000-square-foot outpatient center and microhospital will include an ASC. It will offer services including an emergency department, cancer center, imaging center, lab services and medical offices.