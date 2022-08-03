UChicago breaks ground on $86M ASC, microhospital

The University of Chicago Medicine is breaking ground on an $86 million Crown Point, Ind., project that will be the system's largest off-site facility, Inside Indiana Business reported Aug. 2.

The 130,000-square-foot outpatient center and microhospital will include an ASC, the report said. It will offer services including an emergency department, cancer center, imaging center, lab services and medical offices.

The project is expected to bring 150 clinical and nonclinical jobs to the area and see about 110,000 patients annually, the report said. Completion is slated for early 2024.