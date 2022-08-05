$100M Pennsylvania project to include 3-story medical office building

A $100 million project in Lancaster, Pa., will include a three-story medical office building, Lancaster Online reported Aug. 4.

Lancaster General Health, part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, and developer Hankin Group will develop the medical office building through a partnership.

The project also includes a four-story apartment building, a five-story apartment building and retail space. The medical office building is slated to open in 18 months, and the entire project is expected to take two years.