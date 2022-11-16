From an acquisition to expanded CMS coverage, here are 12 gastroenterology updates Becker's has reported on since Nov. 2:

1. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag added Catherine Ngo, MD, to head its Hoag Digestive Health Institute's motility program.

2. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors on Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington.

3. UroViu Corp., a maker of single-use endoscopy platforms, partnered with management organization InterMed Resources Tennessee as the exclusive distributor for all UroViu products.

4. Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care opened a new laboratory, which is the first gastrointestinal specialty practice in the U.S. to be a Roche Diagnostics Center of Excellence.

5. Physician recruitment network RosmanSearch added gastroenterology to its list of specialty services.

6. One GI expanded its Ohio presence through a partnership with Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists in Canton.

7. David Cohen, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, received the American Liver Foundation's Distinguished Scientific Achievement Award for 2022.

8. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health added a new gastroenterology specialist at its Fargo, N.D., clinic.

9. Specialty Networks, an integrated multispecialty organization, acquired Gastrologix, a gastroenterology-focused group purchasing organization.

10. Inspira Health opened a new outpatient endoscopy center in its Vineland, N.J., campus' medical office building.

11. Adventist Health Sonora (Calif.) is fundraising to build a $14 million digestive health center to expand its current GI services.

12. CMS expanded colorectal cancer screening coverage as part of its finalized 2023 Physician Fee Schedule released Nov. 1.