Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag has added Catherine Ngo, MD, to head its Hoag Digestive Health Institute's Motility program.

Dr. Ngo has been a practicing gastroenterologist for over 10 years, and she will offer advanced diagnostic and treatment innovations.

"Hoag takes a team-based approach to everything it does, which, in the case of digestive disorders, is crucial," Dr. Ngo said in a Nov. 14 press release.