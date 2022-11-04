Essentia Health adds GI nurse practitioner in North Dakota

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has added a new gastroenterology specialist at its Fargo, N.D., clinic on 32nd Avenue, according to a Nov. 4 report from the Grand Forks Herald.

Vanessa Walker, APRN, is an advanced practice registered nurse and a certified nurse practitioner who specializes in gastroenterology.

"I chose gastroenterology because there is such a variety in diagnosis and endoscopic procedures," Ms. Walker told the Herald. "I love to help the patients find the root cause of their symptoms and serve as a resource to help them live a healthy life."