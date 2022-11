Physician recruitment network RosmanSearch has added gastroenterology to its list of specialty services.

RosmanSearch uses technology to place physicians in hard-to-place specialties, with an over 90 percent placement and retention rate, according to a Nov. 8 press release from the company.

Rosman is speaking to hiring managers who plan to hire a gastroenterologist in any setting within the next two years.

Currently, Rosman pairs urologists and neurosurgeons for employment.