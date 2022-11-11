New York GI practice to become part of UVM Health Network

Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors on Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington, according to a Nov. 11 report from local news station The Sun.

Plattsburgh physicians Eugene Cassone, MD, and John Homer, MD, will now practice at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Gastroenterology, part of the UVM-CVPH Medical Group.

They will join Young-Mee Lee, MD, a current physician at CVPH Gastroenterology.

Until the relocation date physicians will perform GI procedures as scheduled, according to the report.

"Dr. Cassone, Dr. Homer and their team bring a wealth of experience in caring for patients with common, complex and chronic digestive conditions and their dedication to excellent patient care to the CVPH Medical Group," Thomas Saul, the group's vice president of practice operations, told The Sun. "We’re so pleased to welcome them to CVPH and are excited to continue building our gastroenterology team with Dr. Lee."