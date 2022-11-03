Adventist Health fundraising for $14M GI center

Adventist Health Sonora (Calif.) is fundraising to build a $14 million digestive health center to expand its current GI services, according to a Nov. 2 report from the Union Democrat.

The new GI center would double the hospital's capacity, according to the report.

Currently, average wait times for a colonoscopy in the area are around one year, with 20 percent of patients being referred to GI centers in other communities.

The plan for the new center includes six procedure rooms and medical office space for two new GI physicians.

Adventist hopes to raise 20 percent of the building costs through community donations, with $219,000 donated already.