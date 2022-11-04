Inspira Health opens New Jersey outpatient endoscopy center

Inspira Health has opened a new outpatient endoscopy center in its Vineland, N.J. campus' medical office building, according to a Nov. 3 report from ROI-NJ.

Procedures that used to be performed in the hospital's colonoscopy suite, including outpatient upper endoscopies and colonoscopies, will now be performed at the outpatient setting.

Inspira expects to perform 2,100 procedures at the outpatient center in its first 12 months, according to the report.

"This new outpatient endoscopy center aligns with our focus on providing care that not only meets the needs of our community, but also their preferences for where and how they receive care," Elizabeth Sheridan, regional chief administrative officer for Inspira's Vineland, Elmer and Bridgeton campuses, told ROI-NJ.