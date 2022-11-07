Brigham and Women's gastroenterologist honored by American Liver Foundation

David Cohen, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, has received the American Liver Foundation's Distinguished Scientific Achievement Award for 2022.

Dr. Cohen is being recognized for his basic and translational liver disease research. For 30 years, he has researched non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

"I am both honored to be the recipient of this award and humbled to be listed among its prior recipients, many of whom have been important role models and mentors for me over the course of my career," Dr. Cohen said in a Nov. 7 press release. "And I am particularly grateful to the American Liver Foundation for its many years of passionate support of research aimed at the causes and cures for liver disease, including my own, as well as patient advocacy and education."