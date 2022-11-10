Single-use endoscopy provider partners with InterMed Resources

UroViu Corp., a maker of single-use endoscopy platforms, has partnered with management organization InterMed Resources Tennessee as the exclusive distributor for all UroViu products.

UroViu will sell its products through InterMed Resources to HealthTrust purchasing group, which has 1,600 member facilities throughout the country.

"InterMed Resources is constantly on the search for the most innovative, cost-effective technology to deliver cutting-edge healthcare resources to our partners," Roger Biles, CEO of InterMed Resources, said in a Nov. 10 press release. "We are very excited about what UroViu can deliver for HealthTrust members and their patients."