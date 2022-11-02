CMS expands colorectal cancer screening coverage: 2 things to know

CMS has expanded colorectal cancer screening coverage as part of its finalized 2023 Physician Fee Schedule released Nov. 1.

Two things to know about CMS' final ruling on colorectal cancer screenings:

1. CMS is expanding Medicare coverage for certain colorectal cancer screening tests by reducing the minimum age payment and coverage limitation from age 50 to 45.

2. CMS is expanding the regulatory definition of colorectal cancer screening tests to include a complete colorectal cancer screening, where a follow-up colonoscopy screening after a Medicare covered noninvasive stool-based colorectal cancer screening test comes back positive. For most beneficiaries, cost sharing will not apply for either the initial stool-based test or the follow-on colonoscopy.