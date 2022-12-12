7 major cardiology updates in 2022

From new cardiovascular ASCs to a new $40 million heart center, here are seven major cardiology updates Becker's has reported on in 2022.

1. The National Resident Matching Program made plans to add interventional cardiology.

2. Mississippi opened its first cardiovascular ASC.

3. Cleveland Clinic was named the top hospital in the world for cardiology in 2022.

4. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health is building a $40 million heart center.

5. A Louisiana cardiologist performed the first stent implant using Biotronik's Pulsar-18 T3.

6. Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health and Amarillo-based Northwest Texas Healthcare system partnered to open a cardiovascular ASC in Texas.

7. Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health became an alliance member of Cleveland Clinic's Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute.