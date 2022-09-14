World's top 20 hospitals for cardiology

Cleveland Clinic topped Newsweek's latest rankings for the world's best hospitals for cardiology.

Each hospital received a score based on the amount of recommendations from national and international sources. More information about the methodology is available here.

The top 20 hospitals in the world for cardiology:

1. Cleveland Clinic

2. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

3. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

4. The Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

5. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

6. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

7. Charité-Berlin University of Medicine

8. AP-HP-Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou (Paris)

9. New York-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

10. Royal Brompton Hospital (London)

11. University Hospital Heidelberg (Germany)

12. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

13. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

14. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)

15. National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center (Suita, Japan)

16. La Paz University Hospital (Madrid)

17. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

18. Monzino Cardiology Center (Milan, Italy)

19. Stanford (Calif.) Hospital

20. Heart Institute (Sao Paulo, Brazil)