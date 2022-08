Cardiovascular Institute of the South founder and cardiologist Craig Walker, MD, performed the nation's first stent implant using Biotronik's Pulsar-18 T3 to treat an artery blockage in the legs, Biz New Orleans reported Aug. 5.

Dr. Walker performed the procedure at the Houma, La.-based practice's ASC in Gray, the report said. Matthew Finn, MD, cardiologist at New York City-based Columbia University Irving Medical Center, helped in the procedure.