Lee Health enters affiliation agreement with Cleveland Clinic

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health is now an alliance member of Cleveland Clinic’s Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute.

Lee Health and Cleveland Clinic established a strategic alliance in November 2020 with the goal of enhancing care in southwest Florida, according to a March 14 news release. It created a framework for how the two health systems interact and allowed the hospitals to evaluate opportunities, share best practices, and collaborate on current and future clinical and operational projects.

The new affiliation agreement makes Lee Health the exclusive Cleveland Clinic heart alliance member in southwest Florida.

Both Lee Health and Cleveland Clinic are independent. The affiliation won't affect leadership or staffing at either hospital.