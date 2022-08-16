Idaho hospital's $40M heart center, outpatient expansion to allow hiring of 20+ physicians

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health is building a $40 million heart center and outpatient surgery expansion that will create the capacity for more than 20 new physicians, the Coeur d'Alene Press reported Aug. 16.

The expansion to the heart center will add 37,000 square feet, nine patient rooms, a cardiac catheterization lab and an electrophysiology lab, the report said. Once completed, Kootenai Health will be able to hire five interventional cardiologists, four electrophysiologists, three vascular surgeons and eight noninterventional cardiologists.

The hospital is aiming to recruit an additional four noninterventional cardiologists, one interventional cardiologist and two electrophysiologists by the end of 2022, the report said.

The outpatient surgery expansion includes nine recovery bays, two operating rooms and a separate main operation room, the report said. Construction on the heart center is expected to be completed by fall 2023.