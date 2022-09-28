Mississippi hospital opens state's 1st cardiovascular ASC

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest General Hospital and the Hattiesburg Clinic partnered to open Mississippi's first ambulatory cardiovascular surgery center, ABC and NBC affiliate WDAM reported Sept. 27.

"The outpatient surgery center can provide any cardiology procedure that we do in the cath lab or the hospital," Josh Blair, MD, a physician at the Hattiesburg Clinic, told WDAM. "It's often more cost-effective and in an efficient manner, but it's just pretty much routinely anything we can do in the hospital."

Staff at the ASC will oversee procedures such as peripheral angiography, venous disease interventions, and pacemaker and defibrillator implantation.