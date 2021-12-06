7 ASC acquisitions in November

A roundup of ASC purchases making news last month:

1. A building in St. Clair Shores, Mich., housing the Lakeshore Eye Surgery Center was sold to an unnamed buyer.

2. Medical real estate company Montecito Medical purchased a medical building with an ophthalmology ASC in West Springfield, Mass. The company also bought a medical office building housing the Texas Health Surgery Center in Denton.

3. A medical office building housing Elite Plastic Surgery in Hollywood, Fla., was sold for $12.3 million.

4. United Surgical Partners International finalized its acquisition of SurgCenter Development, adding 92 ASCs to its network.

5. Global Nephrology Solutions purchased three Arizona ASCs, effectively launching its outpatient kidney surgical division.

6. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital acquired an ASC from USF Health.